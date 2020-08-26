The Walking Dead: Bosses Cut ‘Distracting’ Eugene Sex Scene with Laura

The Walking Dead star Lindsley Register has said she filmed a sex scene between Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Laura that was cut. This would have been a major plot change for Eugene and possibly could have deflated the budding romance between him and Stephanie, the female voice we hear over the radio.

Speaking on the Talk Dead To Me podcast, Register recalled a scene filmed with Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene, which didn’t make the final cut due to it being “too distracting”.

Register explained how she received an email from her agent saying, “What are your limits with sexual content?” and said, “I was like, ‘What are we doing?! What is Laura doing?’

Describing the scene itself, Register said, “So we go and we film it, it was really funny. If I remember right, I kiss him and he’s like, ‘You taste like stone fruit and applesauce.’ I’m getting dressed and he’s got the sheet pulled up around him, it’s so cute.”

In terms of the producers’ decision to cut the scene, Register explained: “It would have been too much of a subplot distraction from what was going on. So maybe from a story perspective, it just didn’t work.”

And it probably wouldn’t have worked. Eugene has been the important piece in leading the Alexandrians to what we believe will be the Commonwealth. Eugene is currently on a quest to meet Stephanie, the voice on the radio, and has brought along several other characters too.

Greg Nicotero, Executive Producer who directed the upcoming episode, discussed the upcoming Season 10 Finale, “I’ve really got to give Angela [Kang] and the writers a huge, huge thumbs up, because I’ve feel like the trajectory of the season, the way that the season built, it just felt like every episode gave you more than the episode before,” he said. “It felt like you were on this really great ride.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale is set to air on October 4 at 8 p.m. You can listen to Register's entire interview below.