The Walking Dead: ‘Bridge Constructor’ Trailer Just Dropped and It’s Awesome!

According to IGN, the physics-based puzzle game Bridge Constructor is teaming up with The Walking Dead for a zombie-themed spinoff.

At ‘Opening Night Live’, this trailer was released for the game.

In Bridge Constructor, players must build a physically stable bridge. However, if your architectural planning is suspect, the bridge may collapse in outrageous ways. How does this work into the world of The Walking Dead? We aren’t sure, but it does appear that Eugue, Daryl, and Michonne are somehow involved.

Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead will be released sometime in 2020.