The Walking Dead: Chandler Riggs Hospitalized

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes in the AMC show, sparked concern after sharing a photo from his hospital bed.

Chandler Riggs became best known to The Walking Dead fans as Rick’s son, Carl Grimes. Riggs appeared on the show for 10 years. As a result of Riggs posting his condition to social media, man fans sent well wishes to the star after he shared a snap of him from a hospital bed with a mystery illness.

Sharing a photo on both his Twitter and Instagram pages, Riggs could be seen recovering from his bed.

hey guys, so i had to have surgery but it went well and i’m recovering. gonna be a few days until i’m back to normal but thank you for all the love ❤️ — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 27, 2021

The Walking Dead star gave a thumbs up to his followers but didn’t detail exactly why he sought medical attention. However, the TWD actor seemed to be in high spirits as he captioned the photos, “We back.”

He followed this up with a separate tweet which read, “Buying more GME from my hospital bed today. Can’t stop, won’t stop, Gamestop.”

Following his posts, it didn’t take long for fans to send their well wishes, as well as seek answers as to what had happened to the actor.

The hospital trip comes less than two years after the TWD star was admitted after being thrown off horseback. At the time, Riggs’ mother, Gina-Ann, shared a similar photo of her son as he adopted the thumbs up gesture again.

Rigg’s mother explained at the time, “The call every mom hopes she never gets… Thankfully, he’s going to be ok and thankfully I’m here with him! He was thrown off of his horse yesterday afternoon. Thank goodness he was wearing a helmet. He has a pretty bad concussion and is in a lot of pain but no broken bones!”

Riggs’ character was killed in season eight of The Walking Dead. Since leaving the show, Riggs has appears in several films and other television shows, such as A Million Little Things.

The Walking Dead season 10 returns to AMC on February 29th with six new episodes.