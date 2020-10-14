The Walking Dead: Chandler Rigg’s New Movie Arrives on Netflix and He’s a Bad Guy!

The Walking Dead actor Chandler Riggs has been departed from the show for a few seasons. Riggs played Carl Grimes and his departure from the show stunned and saddened fans, as his character was seen as the show’s future. Don’t worry, Riggs is back in the apocalypse in his new Netflix film, Only.

Only is about a couple who must endure a self-imposed quarantine and elude authorities after a mysterious virus proves lethal to the world’s female population. Subtract the lethal part and the part about females only, and it sounds pretty relevant!

Planet of the Apes actress Freida Pinto and Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr star as Eva and Will, a couple who are forced to go into hiding after a comet containing a deadly virus hits the Earth and kills most of the women in the world.

In a stark contrast to Carl Grimes, Riggs plays a character named Casey who hunts down women in order to claim a reward.

Riggs has also had a recurring role on A Million Little Things. Riggs discussed the role of PJ and why the role is so meaningful to him. PJ and another character, Rome, bond over a mutual experience with depression, and that’s something that Riggs says he can relate to in his own life. He said:

“That’s something that me and many others in and the world have gone through. It’s something I can relate to pretty strongly and I think that’s kind of the main reason that I wanted to take on PJ. He’s a character that is going through stuff that I’ve gone through before in my life, and I think that it’s really important for people to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, there is life after what you’re going through, that you can get through it. It’s something I really wanted to be a part of and help share a story like that.”

Well keep you up to date on where else you can see Chandler Riggs.