The Walking Dead: Chandler Riggs Shares Details on Alternate Negan Bat Death Scenes

Looking back on The Walking Dead, the moment that sticks out in most fan’s minds as the most brutal of the series is, without a doubt, Negan’s grand entrance. After that controversial season 6 finale cliffhanger, all of Walking Dead fandom knew something big and terrible was coming in the premiere episode of season 7 – we just didn’t know how terrible, and as it turns out, neither did the cast.

During a Q&A panel, Chandler Riggs answered questions regarding Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) line up and executions. According to Comicbook.com, when asked if he knew who the victim(s) was/were ahead of time, he said:

“I didn’t know, no. When I read the script is when I found out,”



Riggs then took his answer one step further and explained in more detail. Apparently, the cast did know who was killed during that infamous Negan line up, the issue was that there were multiple scenes filmed, and though they knew one of them was the actual scene that would be used, they had no idea which one that was! Riggs said:

“Actually, when we got the script, there was three different versions and three different versions that we shot. Versions where Glenn and Abraham died, and then another version where Maggie and Aaron died, and another one where Aaron and Eugene died. It’s like, three different versions that we had filmed. Obviously, those versions weren’t as intense and as thorough as the real ones — even so, only the editors knew which one was the real one and the actors and crew and whatnot, and not, like, everyone in post-production, like it usually is.”

Filming multiple endings was a pretty solid way to ensure that the true events of that shocking scene didn’t get spoiled to the masses. Prior to the season 7 premiere, footage and audio were leaked online, however, as Comicbook.com points out, Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed this was an intentional misdirect.

What do you think about Chandler Riggs’ detailed encounter relating to the Season 7 shocking premiere? Do you think that The Walking Dead could be using misdirects for their upcoming 9th season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.