The Walking Dead: Daryl’s Death is Imminent? Yes, According to Two Other Publications

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale is just a month away and fans are clamoring for information and are on edge for how the season’s end will play out. As with most season finales of The Walking Dead, fans are anticipating one to many character deaths on the show. We’ve broken down who we believe will die in the Season Finale and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) made our list as the least likely character to die. However, two other publications are predicting that Daryl Dixon is the most likely character to die and here’s why.

Two publications, the International Business Times and The Express have both predicted that Daryl will, in fact, die in the Season 10 Finale. Most of their reasoning is based on similar information we have previously reported. Let’s go through these pieces.

First, there is the photographic evidence. AMC released teaser images for the Season 10 Finale. One of these images showed Daryl, walking through a horde of walkers while covered in walker blood and guts. Over Daryl’s shoulder we see a Whisperer in pursuit of Daryl.

Second, the man currently in charge of everything The Walking Dead that makes it to a screen, both big and small, Scott Gimple had some very ominous words for the current caretaker of Judith and R.J. after Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) departure. Given the most recent episode, we assume that the current caretaker of the children is none other than Daryl.

Gimple had this to say about their current caretaker, “If you look at Judith’s history of parents and guardians, they’re the ones in danger,” Gimple said during July’s Comic-Con at Home event.

“Judith is taking care of herself fine, even taking care of RJ. Anybody who gets in that position with Judith winds up going, and she came into this world with a difficult sort of situation,” Gimple continued. “I’m just saying, I’m not as worried about RJ and Judith as the person taking care of them.”

These words do not bode well for Daryl.

Third, Executive Producer Denise Huth said, when discussing the Whisperers that, “We’re seeing [the survivors] more together. It’s clear that they have some sort of plan, but there’s still that fear.” She’s referring to the fact that they are together and surrounded in the hospital. She continued, “There’s still the knowledge that this is tricky, and that once again maybe not everyone is going to get out alive.”

Although this information is compelling, it’s hard to imagine that Daryl is the most likely character to depart. He is clearly the most popular character on the show and with the show’s declining ratings, it would be poor judgment to kill off the character. As well, it’s rumored that he has one year remaining on his deal and that Season 11 may be the show’s finale season, transitioning into The Walking Dead movies.