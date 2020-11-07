The Walking Dead: Daryl’s Love Life to Finally Be Explored in Future Episodes

Practically since the first appearance of Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, fans have been hoping for an on-screen love interest for the character. However, now through practically 10 full seasons, there hasn’t been even a tease of romance for the character played by Norman Reedus. That’s until now, as the man in charge of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott Gimple, recently teased that something may finally on the horizon.

In an interview with Looper, Gimple discussed Daryl Dixon and the potential for love in the apocalypse.

LOOPER: An animal point of view version of Walking Dead starring Dog and Skidmark? That’s interesting. So, next question. I know fans have been clamoring for this for years, but will Darryl finally find love or get laid? GIMPLE: I love how you make that a binary sort of question there. [Laughs] LOOPER: Well, I joke about it now because it’s been so long for the guy. I feel like at this point, little Judith is going to grow up and beat Daryl to getting some action, because he’s been so sex-deprived since season one. GIMPLE: Oh my God, oh my lord. What a way to put it! LOOPER: It’s been 10 years! And I know a lot of fans root for Daryl and Carol to hook up. In my personal opinion, I feel like she flirted with him a little bit in season three, but then they developed this brother-sister relationship. So, for me personally, I feel like it would be incestuous at this point. Where you stand on the whole Daryl and Carol romance idea? And does Norman Reedus have a say in this? GIMPLE: Without going too deep into it, I would say Daryl and Carol have one of the most intimate relationships that we’ve seen on the show. I’ll just say that. And then as far as Daryl and love, again, you know me, I’m not about spoilers. But I will say that we will be looking at other dimensions of Daryl’s character that we’ve never seen before on the show coming up very soon. And it’s going to be… I can’t wait to see those other dimensions of Daryl Dixon.

If you’re a Ride with Norman Reedus fans (who we’re assuming are also fans of The Walking Dead), this spinoff sounds like its the perfect blend to satisfy both cravings at once! In a separate interview, Gimple, just spilled some details on the Daryl and Carol show that fans of both shows will love! And, The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, jumped right in to add even more details.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Scott Gimple, along with Angela Kang, showrunner for The Walking Dead, discussed the future of The Walking Dead, but he also shared some major details on what fans can expect once the show ends and the new series begins.

“With ‘Daryl and Carol,’ I can’t say too much about it, but I will say it’s going to be very different from ‘The Walking Dead,’ going to have a different tone. It’s going to have a different mission churning under it. There will be characters all around Carol and Daryl. And, of course, the musical numbers,” Gimple said, smiling mischievously to the Los Angeles Times.

The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang, who will run the spinoff, said, “There’s many layers of approvals and things, but [it’s meant to be] a little lighter. Not in a way that feels frivolous, but I think like all of us are looking to have fun in that world. It’s a road show — I hope I can say that — and so I think it will feel distinct. It’s definitely something that Norman and Melissa and I and Scott have all talked about, what we crave tonally.”

“I think Daryl, the lone wolf, we’ve always thought, ‘That guy just rides off into the sunset at some point.’ Carol is kind of the same person,” said Kang.

During AMC’s preview night of The Walking Dead, Gimple also said that, “The next chapter with Daryl and Carol will be of a great deal about discovery,” said Gimple. “A new world, a new tone, a new frontier of story and purpose — all while carrying the lessons learned from the people who have made up their apocalypse family, their hard-won victories, and painful losses.”

“Rest assured, we will be throwing a hell of a lot at them to make them uncomfortable,” said Gimple. “But there is an incredible 30 episodes ahead of heroism and horror that completely re-contextualize the world of the Walking Dead and set the stage for all that’s to come. With Daryl, Carol, and the stories alongside theirs — hopefully with a lot of the faces you’re seeing on the screen right now. There’s a universal story ahead. The Walking Dead lives.”

When the spinoff was announced, Norman Reedus stated that The Walking Dead “changed my life and career,” and that “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show — sorry, Rick. I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

Melissa McBride added, “Of course, I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with ‘Daryl and Carol,’ and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound.”

“Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer – the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal,” she continued, referencing Carol’s pre-outbreak life with abusive husband Ed, and Daryl’s difficult upbringing opposite brother Merle.

“But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits.” McBride continued, Showrunner, Angela Kang, “has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited [to see what she comes up with].”

This all sounds like one amazing road trip that we’d love to be on! The Walking Dead‘s Carol and Daryl on the road and looking for adventure! Count us in!

The Walking Dead returns in early 2021 with six new episodes for Season 10!