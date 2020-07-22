The Walking Dead: Director Reveals Negan & Carl Scene That Almost Happened

The Walking Dead director, Rosemary Rodriguez, recently discussed a scene between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Carl (Chandler Riggs) that didn’t happen.

Rodriguez directed Season Seven episode, “Sing Me a Song.” During the scene, Carl is shown Negan’s wives and was practically encouraged to gawk at all of them. This comes straight from the comics. In the comics, Negan’s wives are scantly-clad and are, essentially, sex-slaves.

Rodriguez and the show’s producers did not agree on how this page from the comic should be portrayed on-screen, saying, “Part of the conversation, for me – which I didn’t quite win, to be honest with you – was what they were going to be wearing,” Rodriguez told Undead Walking.

“I really wanted a reaction from him [Carl] in seeing women in really sexy… like seeing them, their cleavage, really being a little bit more explicit. Particularly for the show, because it’s so out there and not what we do.”

In the comics, the relationship between Negan and Carl comes across as much more close than it did on the television show. There are certainly moments where this is demonstrated. However, Negan’s wives, on the show, certainly appeared to have more freedom than they did in the comics.

Was this The Walking Dead learning its lesson from the murders of Glenn and Abraham and not taking things too far? We certainly lean that way.

What do you think about pulling back on how Negan’s wives came across on television versus the comics?

