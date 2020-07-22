The Walking Dead: Does a Recent Casting Spell the End for Major Character?

Yesterday, an amazing lineup was revealed of talented actors attached to the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman’s, new show, Invincible. Among the names on the list were a major character to the world of The Walking Dead, Khary Payton who portrays King Ezekiel on the hit zombie drama.

Possible Spoilers Ahead!

Fans of the show are aware that King Ezekiel has been suffering from thyroid cancer. In a world where medical supplies and treatment are bare-bones, a cure for cancer is not just unlikely, it’s practically impossible. This casting, along with the character’s health and the impending massive battle in the upcoming Season 10 finale, may all add up to the character’s final act on The Walking Dead.

Khary Payton will be voicing a recurring character on Invincible, which is an animated series. Th cast also includes Zazie Beetz, J.K. Simmons, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen and fellow Walking Dead alumni, Steven Yeun.

Invincible is based on Kirkman’s recently concluded comic book of the same name and focuses on Mark Grayson (Yeun), who is just like every other guy his age except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons).

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance, this Friday, with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

What do you think about the potential for King Ezekiel’s departure from the show?

