The Walking Dead Escape Room in a Box takes players out of the box — they must team up to break INTO a room instead of out and is available on Amazon! The intense fun is perfect for a big party night or teen, family or adult game night with 4 to 8 people playing at a time.

Why go out to an escape room when everyone can enjoy one right at home? Inspired by the action on AMC’s hit TV series The Walking Dead, a horde of undead “walkers” are out there looking for their next meal.

Players must work as a team to open the door before they are silenced — forever! Each group has 90 minutes to solve the clues and puzzles and find their way into a much-needed sanctuary. Everyone must work together. Players may be tested in math, logic and more, and can use up to 5 hints while communicating with their group to solve all the mysteries.

An exciting gift for fans of The Walking Dead, although prior knowledge of the show is not required to play. Puzzle sheets can be reprinted and repacked for repeat use!

​AMC’s The Walking Dead Escape Room in a Box game brings 4 to 8 players together for a game night that tests their “survival” skills.

​This game is different from other available escape rooms. Inspired by AMC’s The Walking Dead series, players work together to try to break INTO a room rather than out!

​Each group has 90 minutes to solve the puzzles and open the door or be silenced forever! The walkers are out there; don’t let them win!

​Clues and puzzles may involve math, logic and more. Teams can use up to 5 hints to solve all the mysteries.

​Makes a great gift for fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead, although no prior knowledge of the series is required to play.

Grab yours now on Amazon.com