The Walking Dead: Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Probably Don’t Know

The Walking Dead has been a sensation now for ten seasons. In fact, on cable television, there isn’t another show to compare to it regarding its accomplishments. There’s nothing like some really great trivia and we’ve got some facts that most die-hard fans probably don’t even know. So let’s jump in and see if you can stump your Walking Dead friends! Here’s 12 facts that will make you look smarter than them!

1. Carl (Chandler Riggs) Has A Female Body-Double

Chandler Riggs may have been a grown man by the time he departed the role of Carl Grimes, but when he was younger, production utilized a woman as his body-double. The show utilized the then 29 year-old Emily Brobst. Here’s a picture to prove it!

2. When a Cast Member Dies, the Cast has a ‘Death Dinner’

In one of the stranger names for a celebration, on The Walking Dead, when a character dies on-screen, the cast gets together off-screen for a Death Dinner. It’s pretty much what it sounds like, the cast comes together to celebrate the accomplishments and departure of the departing cast mate.

3. The Title Sequence for The Walking Dead Decays Each Season

You have to be pretty savvy to catch this one, as the title sequence for The Walking Dead has decayed over time. It started out pretty solid with season one but has slowly fallen apart. After Rick’s departure, this tradition stopped and the title sequence was updated, signaling a new beginning to the show.

4. Not a Walker, But a Fan Bit Norman Reedus

Making national news, it wasn’t a walker that first bit Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon). Instead, it was a real person at a Walker Stalker Convention that took a bite out of the actor during a photo opportunity. This lady wanted a different kind of souvenir.

5. Speaking of Daryl, He Doesn’t Exist in the Comics

The Walking Dead comics are wildly successful in their own right. However, possibly the most popular Walking Dead character on the show doesn’t exist in the comic book. Daryl Dixon was written for Norman Reedus as a way to get him on the show. This was because the producers loved Reedus so much but had given the role of Merle, which he auditioned for, to Michael Rooker.

6. Lauren Cohan was Pulled Over by Police while Covered in Blood

Days on set can be very long when you’re an actor on The Walking Dead. Some days, it’s best to just leave set and clean up at home. This is exactly what Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene) decided to do. However, she was pulled over by the police and was covered in blood. Fortunately, local police knew exactly who she was and let her move along home!

7. Walkers Eat Ham

Ever wonder what the walkers are devouring? It’s typically a meat product and usually ham! Ham and sausages are used to feed the walkers on set. Who needs kraft services when your belly is full from meat made to look like the insides of a human?

8. Michael Rooker (Merle) was Swarmed by a SWAT Team

In season one, as Merle sat on the rooftop, people around the building reported seeing a gunman and the SWAT team was dispatched. Much like Lauren Cohan, once they arrived they quickly realized that The Walking Dead was being filmed and then left.

9. Famous People Have Been Walkers

Did you know that being a walker on The Walking Dead is one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood during the early seasons? Greg Nicotero, who is in charge of creating the walkers, used to get bombarded with requests. So far, that we know, Ian Scott of Anthrax and Hines Ward of the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most famous people to make it on screen as a walker.

10. Michonne’s First Appearance Wasn’t Played by Danai Gurira

When we first saw Michonne at the end of Season 2 of The Walking Dead, it wasn’t Danai Gurira under the hood and flanked by her pets. Instead, Michonne wouldn’t be cast until later and her first appearance where you could see her face was finally the actress, Danai Gurira.

11. Michael Cudlitz Can Keep a Secret

Long before fans of The Walking Dead, Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham, learned of Abraham’s death almost a year before it happened. Even so, the show still filmed multiple actors being killed by Negan.

12. They Filmed Maggie Dying by Negan’s Bat, Lucille

In order to keep the death’s of Glenn and Abraham from being spoiled, Director Greg Nicotero filmed the deaths of other characters on set to confuse others and prevent leaks. Maggie’s death actually slipped out somehow and that video is below!

So do you have a random, obscure fact on The Walking Dead? If so, let us know in the comments and see if you can stump us or your friends or other commenters!

