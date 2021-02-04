The Walking Dead: Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Daryl’s Rumored Love Interest – Potential Spoilers

MAJOR POTENTIAL SPOILERS

There’s been a lot of news about The Walking Dead over the past several months with new shows, an extended Season 10, and more content on the way! Fans are excited about what’s to come, as the main Walking Dead show will come to an end with Season 11. We know The Walking Dead will return in just a few weeks! Plus, we’re going to learn more about the six years between Rick’s disappearance and the current state of affairs with a Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) centered episode. Actress Lynn Collins has been cast to star opposite Reedus in the episode. Will Daryl FINALLY have a love interest on the show?

After an unconfirmed rumor on Twitter yesterday that Daryl and a new character hook up, fans (especially Caryl fans) are losing their minds!

Collins has made television appearances in True Blood (2008) and Manhunt: Unabomber (2017), and is recognized for her roles in films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and John Carter (2012). While her character on The Walking Dead remains mysterious, the characters name is Leah.

The episode, Find Me, according to the synopsis, will be about:

“An adventure for Daryl and Carol turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.”

Daryl was on his own during this six year period. He was away from the group and trying to reconcile the loss of Rick and what the future would bring.

On a previous episode of Talking Dead, Reedus said about Rick’s disappearance, “I think he’s been looking for this body. ‘If he died, where’s his body? … I think he needs closure. There’s a piece of this puzzle missing.” Obviously, Daryl didn’t get that closure and, at this moment, he’s not aware that Michonne located some clues that Rick may still be alive.

Practically since the first appearance of Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, fans have been hoping for an on-screen love interest for the character. However, now through practically 10 full seasons, there hasn’t been even a tease of romance for the character played by Norman Reedus. That’s until now, as the man in charge of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott Gimple, recently teased that something may finally on the horizon.

In an interview with Looper, Gimple discussed Daryl Dixon and the potential for love in the apocalypse.

LOOPER: An animal point of view version of Walking Dead starring Dog and Skidmark? That’s interesting. So, next question. I know fans have been clamoring for this for years, but will Darryl finally find love or get laid? GIMPLE: I love how you make that a binary sort of question there. [Laughs] LOOPER: Well, I joke about it now because it’s been so long for the guy. I feel like at this point, little Judith is going to grow up and beat Daryl to getting some action, because he’s been so sex-deprived since season one. GIMPLE: Oh my God, oh my lord. What a way to put it! LOOPER: It’s been 10 years! And I know a lot of fans root for Daryl and Carol to hook up. In my personal opinion, I feel like she flirted with him a little bit in season three, but then they developed this brother-sister relationship. So, for me personally, I feel like it would be incestuous at this point. Where you stand on the whole Daryl and Carol romance idea? And does Norman Reedus have a say in this? GIMPLE: Without going too deep into it, I would say Daryl and Carol have one of the most intimate relationships that we’ve seen on the show. I’ll just say that. And then as far as Daryl and love, again, you know me, I’m not about spoilers. But I will say that we will be looking at other dimensions of Daryl’s character that we’ve never seen before on the show coming up very soon. And it’s going to be… I can’t wait to see those other dimensions of Daryl Dixon.

Yesterday, somehow fans came to the conclusion that Leah and Daryl would be sexually intimate and fans lost their minds. Especially fans who have forever shipped Daryl and Carol. When Daryl sexually connected with a character not named Carol, Twitter became a fire storm. Even The Walking Dead Official Twitter account had to finally come up for air!

The Walking Dead posted a tweet, which expressed their exhaustion with the all of the fuss on Twitter.

Check out a table read of Collins and Reedus for the upcoming episode below. Let us know your thoughts on this new character.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28, 2021!