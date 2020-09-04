The Walking Dead: Fans Rejoice! The Season 10 Finale Coming Early to Some Fans!

Good news for fans of The Walking Dead! AMC announced that some viewers will have early access to the Season 10 Finale. Currently, the Season 10 Finale is set to air on October 4 at 8 p.m.

AMC posted to it’s The Walking Dead Twitter account (UPDATE: they’ve now deleted the tweet and posted the one below), “The moment you’ve been waiting for… #TWD’s The Whisperer War: The Final Showdown premieres on OCtober 4th. Watch it early with AMC+ on October 1st.” pic.twitter.com/q0tq8TJfEf

The moment you’ve been waiting for… #TWD’s The Whisperer War: The Final Showdown premieres October 4th. pic.twitter.com/PJI9iQ1NAB — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 3, 2020

The Season 10 Finale is expected to be a climactic and Game of Thrones like battle that will be bigger than anything we’ve ever seen on the show. The episode is titled, “A Certain Doom.” With an forewarning title like that, you can certainly expect that one, if not several, characters will die in the episode.

AMC confirmed an eleventh season of The Walking Dead. However, with the pandemic preventing filming from starting, the show has modified its current schedule and is adding 6 more episodes to extend Season 10. These episodes will air sometime in early 2021.

