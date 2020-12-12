The Walking Dead: Filming Shut Down Due to COVID

The Walking Dead has been a mainstay in Senoia, Georgia and on the state’s production schedule for a decade. Currently, production has been halted but there is a plan for resuming.

According to Channel 2 Atlanta, COVID has impacted the production schedule and brought it to a halt. A production manager for the show said that things have been halted but they hope to resume in February, 2021. They expect that they will film into 2022 once things kick back up.

The Walking Dead will be filming its final season of the show. Each season of The Walking Dead normally consists of 16 episodes. However, earlier this year, they announced that the final season will have 24 episodes to wrap up the popular show.

Once thought that it could go on forever, The Walking Dead announced that it would end with Season 11 and add six additional episodes to Season 10. It is thought that those episodes have been filmed and are in final production. They will air starting on February 28, 2020. The episodes will follow individual characters, looking back at past experiences, such as Daryl’s time alone during the time jump and Negan’s life with his wife, Lucille, before she died.

At one point, The Walking Dead was a rating juggernaut, capturing close to 15 million viewers per episode. However, the show has seen its ratings decline greater and faster than any other show in history. This past season, the show brought in around 3.5 million viewers per episode. Many fans parted ways as the show killed off popular characters. Others quit watching the show when it prolonged a story line with the divisive character Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

AMC has hung onto the franchise and is attempting to bring in new viewers with the creation of the teen-drama The Walking Dead: Wold Beyond. They also announced several spinoffs are in development, including a show centered on Daryl and Carol, played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. They also announced an anthology series, Tales of The Walking Dead, which will highlight individual back story’s of past favorite characters while also introducing new stories outside of the characters we are familiar with.

At the end of the main show’s run, it is expected (and has been announced) that there will be a series of feature films focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and where the character has been and what he is enduring. It is also expected that Danai Gurira will return to her role as Michonne in the films.

We still have a lot of Walking Dead to look forward to in the future. We should expect even more once the pandemic has slowed.

What are you looking forward to in the world of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!