The Walking Dead: Happy Birthday Andrew Lincoln!

Happy birthday to our favorite zombie apocalypse survivor leader, Rick Grimes himself, Andrew Lincoln! He turns 47 today.

Lincoln is best known for his role on The Walking Dead but it was his breakout role in the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually which first earned him international recognition. Lincoln’s unforgettable cue card Christmas carol scene won the hearts of fans everywhere.

Lincoln recently exited the fan-favorite series, his comments from San Diego Comic-Con are still giving fans hope that we haven’t seen the last of Rick Grimes, along with his announced movies. During The Walking Dead SDCC panel, Lincoln said:

“This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes. I love this show. It means everything to me. I love the people who make this show. I’m particularly fond of the people who watch this show.” He then added, “My relationship with Rick Grimes is far from over.”

