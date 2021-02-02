The Walking Dead: Here’s How You Can Watch the New Season 10 Episode One Week Early

Walking Dead fans rejoice! AMC+ will debut the first episode of the zombie drama’s extended 10th season on February 21 ahead of its premiere on February 28 at 9PM ET/PT on AMC. To sweeten the deal, all subsequent episodes will debut early on the premium streaming bundle, every Thursday before hitting AMC beginning March 4. AMC also released a new promo below!

The show is set to return on February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Home Sweet Home

Find Me

One More

Splinter

Diverged

Here’s Negan

When we last saw The Walking Dead, we saw the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

The episode, Find Me, according to the synopsis, will be about:

“An adventure for Daryl and Carol turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.”

Daryl was on his own during this six year period. He was away from the group and trying to reconcile the loss of Rick and what the future would bring. Check out a couple of images that AMC released from his upcoming episode.

Home Sweet Home, which will be the episode airing on February 28th, will center on Maggie’s return to the group and where she was the past six years or so.

Here’s the official description:

“Maggie has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s safety is at stake again. Daryl and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. “

These new episodes promise to be a much deeper dive into each of the characters. Which episode are you looking forward to the most?

Let us know in the comments below!