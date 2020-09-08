The Walking Dead: Huge Clue & Photo that Rick Grimes May Return in Season Finale

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale is only weeks away. There has been a lot of speculation as whether or not Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) may be returning in the episode. There is the possibility that Rick is the man behind the mask of the Masked Stranger, seen in the Season 10 Finale trailer. Now, we may have gotten another clue that Rick is returning to the role.

Angel Theory, who plays Kelly on The Walking Dead, posted an image of herself, Cassady McClincy, and Andrew Lincoln on her Twitter account (See the image below). The tweet said: “REALLY wishing we could have gotten scenes with Lydia, Kelly and Rick. Maybe someday.” Since the post, Theory’s account has now gone into private mode.

The image appears to be the three of them on a private plane. With the pandemic in full effect, a private means of transportation is ideal to ensure that the actors are kept healthy. There is also no indication as to when the photo was taken. Who knows the answer to this? There has been no comment from AMC or acknowledgement of the image from their social media channels.

What we do know is that Lincoln has been involved still with the show. According to Scott Gimple, who is in charge of The Walking Dead Universe for AMC, Gimple said had during San Diego Comic-Con at Home that Lincoln still has a huge say in what happens in the series. “He throws around the football with the rest of us. He’s very, very interested in this thing,” said Gimple. “And I got to tell you, he’s itching to get back, too. We all are,” he continued.

Along with this image, fans are pointing out the introduction of a masked character in the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead. Many believe that this is a tease to prepare us for the return of Rick. The timing would be ironic, given that Michonne (Danai Gurira), just left to look for Rick.

What do you think? Do you believe that Andrew Lincoln is making his way back to the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.