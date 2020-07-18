The Walking Dead: Is Beta In The Hospital Where Beth Died? And Beth Sings Again?

The Walking Dead fans are always on the lookout for easter eggs. Those tiny hints that things are interconnected or referencing another show, character or really anything in the world. In Season 10, The Walking Dead has given us two easter eggs that intertwine Beth (Emily Kinney) and Beta (Ryan Hurst).

First, The Walking Dead has been making greater use of music to help set the stage for key scenes on the show. In the earlier seasons, music was typically reserved for closing shots in episodes or Beth Greene would fill the air with her soft, soothing voice, bringing comfort to the survivors.

In the episode, “What It Always Is”, during a scene between Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), a country song called The Turtle and The Monkey played out of a gramophone, which was written by Emily Kinney.

However, the version we hear on the show is being sung by Beta (Ryan Hurst), whose past life as a country singer was revealed on Fear The Walking Dead.

‘I’m always writing and actually, when I wrote that song first, I was like, “Oh my gosh, this would be such a great country song.” And so I wrote it as a pitch song,’ Kinney spilled during the latest episode of Skybound’s Talk Dead to Me podcast “Because a lot of the time I’ll write songs and go, “Mm, this doesn’t really fit the vibe of my records, but maybe this would work for someone else.” So I just kind of kept it, and then it so happened that there was an opportunity.” “So I sent it over, and then I didn’t hear anything for a few months, but then sure enough it came back around,” Kinney explained. “And the showrunner reached out to me. Angela [Kang], who I obviously knew really well from working on the show, and it came back around and sure enough, they wanted to use it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Kinney (@emmykinney) on Oct 14, 2019 at 2:58pm PDT Second, there’s another crossover between Beta and Beth. In the second to last episode of Season 10, “The Tower,” Beta led a horde of zombies toward the the Survivors by following a cat who just so happened to lead them straight to the Survivors who are now hiding in a hospital. Does this hospital look familiar? Well, it should! Check out the first image from Beta and the Whisperers and then the second image from an earlier season!