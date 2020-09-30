The Walking Dead: Is the Masked Stranger in the Season 10 Finale Actually Rick Grimes?

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale is just a month away and there’s a lot of mystery still hanging over the episode. One of the biggest questions is who is the masked stranger seen in the Season 10 Finale trailer? One of the other questions Walking Dead fans have had is why haven’t we heard more about the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movies? One theory is that it’s because Rick Grimes is actually the man behind the mask that is seen in the Season 10 trailer!

The character is wielding twin bladed weapons and is either coming to save Alden and Aaron (Ross Marquand) or, possibly, attack them. The mask on the character allows us to suspect that this may be someone that we are familiar with who has come to the aid of our Survivors.

In what could be a terribly ironic twist of fate, as Michonne (Danai Gurira) leaves to go find Rick, it is none other than Rick who returns to his family just in time to help save them from the Whisperers. If Rick was in the Commonwealth with Maggie (Lauren Cohan), it is possible that he returns with her to save the Alexandrian.

This scenario would either do one of two things: bring Rick Grimes back to The Walking Dead or give the writers a way to scoop up Judith and R.J. and allow them to be with one of their parents, then having Rick leave again.

Does this theory sound a bit too far fetched? Let’s run down a list of other potentially people who this character could be.

Heath

Heath (Corey Hawkins) hasn’t been on The Walking Dead since he disappeared during the Oceanside episode in season 7. Tara (Alanna Masterson) never did find out what happened to him and his van was spotted in Jadis’ headquarters. Showrunner Angela Kang confirmed that Heath was taken by the CRM organization (the same group responsible for abducting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in season 9). Therefore, we don’t suspect that the masked stranger is Heath. We expect that we will see Heath again but that it will be in The Walking Dead movies when we get to follow Rick Grimes’ story again!

Morgan

Morgan (Lennie James) is currently on Fear the Walking Dead, and it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Morgan in a disguise, but it just doesn’t feel like the right timing. We aren’t sure that the two shows are lined up chronologically at the moment. But hey, it’s The Walking Dead and they’ve jumped around plenty!

Mercer

Mercer is a character from the comic books and has not appeared on the show yet. He is from the Commonwealth, the community where we assume Maggie has been this entire time. Mercer primarily fights with a pair of twin axes, so this could be a similar style weapon that they are choosing to use onscreen. Timelines do work when comparing the show and comic book. However, Mercer is a very imposing figure in the comic books with much larger stature. This masked stranger doesn’t appear to fit that build.

Maggie

Although we see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) without a mask in the trailer, and reading Carol’s letter, that does not mean that she doesn’t travel with a mask and these weapons to hide her identity. The stature of the masked strangers seen in the trailer does appear to be that of a smaller man or a woman. It would also make sense that if Carol has written to ask for help that this could be the disguise of choice for Maggie, as she comes to the aid of Carol and the rest of the survivors.

The Walking Dead returns on October 4 for the Season 10 Finale.

