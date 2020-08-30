The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Disappointed with Cut Negan Scene

The Walking Dead has made it very clear that there is only one woman in Negan’s life… Lucille. Negan and his bat were inseparable for much of his first and second seasons on the show. There are some iconic scenes on the show that involve Negan and Lucille, yet it is one scene that he didn’t get with Lucille that he’s the most disappointed about.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on The Walking Dead, recently revealed there was one key scene involving Negan and Lucille from the comic books that was scrapped from the show’s plans.

So what moment in the comics did Morgan miss out on? Well it happens to be Lucille’s ‘death’.

In the comic books, Lucille stayed by Negan’s side a lot longer than it did in the series. In the comics, Negan uses Lucille to kill Beta (Ryan Hurst) but the bat breaks due to the force of the attack. Negan then holds a funeral for the bat, who is lovingly named for his deceased wife.

During the San Diego Comic-Con at Home Panel, Morgan said, “In the comic book when he loses Lucille, I missed that scene. We never got to do that scene. And I always loved it.”

The story was cut from the transition from the comic books to the screen.

Morgan continued, “That kind of emotional…cause Lucille represents so much to him beyond a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. And I always loved that.”

If it was too late for it to still happen, Morgan concluded, “But we’ve moved so kind of far away from that at this point.”

But has it? Is it possible for things to still play out on the television show the way it did in the comics? Beta is still alive and who knows, maybe we get a surprise cameo from Lucille!

What do you think of this cut scene that didn’t make it to the screen on The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Walking Dead returns on October 4 at 8 p.m. for the Season 10 Finale.