The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says Negan Spinoff is Still Possible

The Walking Dead has made a lot of news with announcing that Season 11 would be the end of the show and that there will be spinoffs! Along with all of the news, we learned that we will have six more episodes to Season 10, which will air in early 2021. Then, we will have a mega-Season 11 with 24 episodes (16 is the normal season). And, other than guessing based off of the source material, we aren’t really sure what these additional episodes will look like. But if you ask Jeffrey Dean Morgan, it sounds like a Negan spinoff is still possible.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

We shall see. I’d like to think no doors are closed. A great character with many stories to tell. But again, much still to do here on twd! Many episodes still to shoot. Right now I’m just excited about that! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 14, 2020

In the comic book series, Negan disappears towards the end, going off on his own. This year though, Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, issued a one-off comic called Negan Lives!, which updated fans on what happened to Negan and what he’s doing now. This could be the basis of the source material for a Negan spinoff.

Two weeks ago, in a very public setting, and in plain view of dozens of fans in Senoia, Georgia, The Walking Dead star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, was seen filming scenes for the show with his real-life-wife, Hilarie Burton. Those lucky fans who were able to watch filming were able to see Morgan and Burton working together on set. And, are you ready for this, according to those watching, along with what they were told that the pair were filming a flashback with Burton playing none other than Negan’s deceased wife, Lucille.

This too is from the comic book source material. Negan’s life with his wife, Lucille, was also from a series of short stories that weren’t included in the comic book but are part of the canon of The Walking Dead. There’s a lot that they could do with Negan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan definitely has the star power to carry the show.

Meanwhile, Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene, let some details slip during an interview. Whether she was supposed to say or not, Cohan let it slip that the six episodes airing in 2021 will show us what was going on in Maggie’s side of the world leading up to her returning to help her old group, providing backstory and context to her arrival.

Cohan also made it clear that she was back for the long-haul, which means the nearly 30 episodes remaining on The Walking Dead. She also hinted to possibly being back in spinoffs.

Watch the interviews below. Live with Kelly and Ryan has them broken up into segments.

Are you excited about what these additional six episodes will have in store? Let us know your thoughts below in the comments!