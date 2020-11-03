The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Seen Filming Scenes with His Wife, Hilarie Burton

The Walking Dead has made a lot of news with announcing that Season 11 would be the end of the show and that there will be spinoffs! Along with all of the news, we learned that we will have six more episodes to Season 10, which will air in early 2021. Then, we will have a mega-Season 11 with 24 episodes (16 is the normal season). And, other than guessing based off of the source material, we aren’t really sure what these additional episodes will look like.

MAJOR POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

However, yesterday, in a very public setting, and in plain view of dozens of fans in Senoia, Georgia, The Walking Dead star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, was seen filming scenes for the show with his real-life-wife, Hilarie Burton. Those lucky fans who were able to watch filming were able to see Morgan and Burton working together on set. And, are you ready for this, according to those watching, along with what they were told, and what it appeared to be, was that the pair were filming a flashback with Burton playing none other than Negan’s deceased wife, Lucille.

Our own sources, photos and posts out there on the internet, (photos of which we aren’t going to share, you can wait until it airs to see it for yourself) show a pre-apocalypse filming set with a neatly kept home and a sharp, clean green Mustang parked out front. Most of the filming took place inside a small house located near downtown Senoia, Georgia, which is where The Walking Dead films. But when the sun set, the set lights came on outside and more filming began.

Why is it likely that Burton and Morgan would be filming together? Well, AMC has gone to great lengths to protect the set from COVID and keep filming moving forward. On top of that, all of the episodes being filmed for the extended Season 10 are focusing on smaller groups or individual actors. Pairing Burton and Morgan together as Lucille and Negan does just that. And kissing, well, kissing is a no-no right now for filming, but not if you are already married to your co-star!

Meanwhile, Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene, let some details slip during an interview. Whether she was supposed to say or not, Cohan let it slip that the six episodes airing in 2021 will show us what was going on in Maggie’s side of the world leading up to her returning to help her old group, providing backstory and context to her arrival.

Cohan also made it clear that she was back for the long-haul, which means the nearly 30 episodes remaining on The Walking Dead. She also hinted to possibly being back in spinoffs.

Watch the interviews below. Live with Kelly and Ryan has them broken up into segments.

