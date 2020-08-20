The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s New Movie Arrives on iTunes & Amazon Prime

The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, has a new murder mystery film that has arrived on iTunes and Amazon Prime. The film, The Postcard Killings, is now available for $4.99 on iTunes and $3.99 on Amazon Prime and it’s worth the watch. Walking Dead fans will certainly enjoy Morgan’s emotional performance.

The film is based on James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s best-selling 2010 mystery novel, The Postcard Killers. Oscar-winning No Man’s Land director Danis Tanović directs Morgan through the story of a New York cop named Jacob Kanon who’s trying to hunt down the person who killed his daughter in London. He uncovers a pattern of murders that are preceded by the arrival of a mysterious postcard and are done in an elaborate fashion to imitate iconic art pieces.

The film has significant intrigue and mystery that will hold your attention through the film, wondering what is coming next.

Fans of Morgan will enjoy this performance, as it moves significantly away from what viewers see when he plays Negan on The Walking Dead but contains some of Morgan’s best qualities as an actor. Morgan’s charisma, emotion, and intensity come out on the screen and he carries the film.

The Postcard Killings, as new content, which we are all itching for during this pandemic, is a satisfying film that viewers will enjoy.

Watch the trailer below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

NEXT ARTICLE: These actors almost played Negan on The Walking Dead instead of Jeffrey Dean Morgan.