The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan & Angela Kang Spill Details on 6 Bonus Episodes! WATCH!

On Monday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lauren Cohan appeared to discuss the Season 10 Finale and the final season of The Walking Dead. The details she shared confirmed a lot of our suspicions on how the extra six episodes of Season 10 would happen and what filming of Season 11 will look like.

The six episodes will show us what was going on in Maggie’s side of the world leading up to her returning to help her old group, providing backstory and context to her arrival. Cohan also made it clear that she was back for the long-haul, which means the nearly 30 episodes remaining on The Walking Dead. She also hinted to possibly being back in spinoffs.

Along with her return, Cohan discussed the positives of a strong, final season, stocking up on Gatorade during the pandemic, and showing off her shoes.

The Walking Dead‘s Showrunner, Angela Kang, gave another bit of news on the episodes during the Walking Dead Universe Preview Special, “The episodes are all designed to be filmed safely during this pandemic that we’re in,” said Kang, “There’s sort of an anthological feel to some of them. They’re really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy.”

“We’ve been enjoying working on something that’s a little bit different from what we were doing in the main part of Season 10,” Kang said. “We just get to feature different people and tell these little stories that all kind of add up to a picture of what our survivors are going through, and that will lead us into Season 11 eventually.”

