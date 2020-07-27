The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan on Her Return as Maggie

Fans of The Walking Dead were treated to a Comic-Con at-home panel with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro. The panel was moderated by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick.

One name in that group that we haven’t seen in a couple of years is Lauren Cohan. Cohan is returning to the role of Maggie Greene. Maggie was last seen leading the Hilltop group before departing for a new group; the name of that group has not been confirmed.

During the panel, Lauren was asked about what she could say about Maggie’s return.

“What can I tease? Nothing! I think the most important thing, or maybe the most exciting thing, is she’s sort of coming back. It’s not just a visit. It’s moving from pen pals to real-life friends. Her and Carol have been in communication. It’s good, she’s coming back.”

With that, we know that at least Carol (Melissa McBride) knows where Maggie has been the entire time. If they were pen pals, you’d also have to believe that Maggie has a general sense of what is going on with other individuals, such as Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and possibly Michonne (Danai Gurira).

From all of the interviews over the weekend, it sounds like Maggie arrives just in time to help our favorite survivors take on Beta (Ryan Hurst) and the Whisperers!



What do you think about the return of The Walking Dead and Maggie? Let us know in the comments below!