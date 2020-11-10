The Walking Dead: Lennie James Hopes that Morgan and Rick Grimes Get “Closure” Before Shows End

The oldest on-screen relationship on The Walking Dead is between Rick and Morgan. Yes, we know that there’s Shane, Lori, and Carl, but The Walking Dead really doesn’t get rolling along until Morgan (Lennie James) takes in Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Over the course of many seasons, their relationship and rocky-friendship took many turns but it’s always been an important piece of the puzzle.

James remains an integral part of Fear The Walking Dead ever since his character wandered there after departing the flagship series. In fact, Morgan’s story has never been better and continues to be one of the best-written characters in The Walking Dead Universe – ever!

Lincoln is set to return in the long-awaited Walking Dead movies, to which we still have no clear indication as to when they will arrive in theaters. Therefore, with the two in different mediums and also, with their characters in very different parts of geography in the stories, the likelihood of Rick an Morgan reuniting is going to be very difficult. Yet, James hopes that the two characters will cross paths again someday and get closure and said as much during an online Q&A.

During a Reddit Q&A, one participant asked whether James agrees that the Rick-Morgan story-line deserves closure, to which James responded, “I agree with anything that means I will be back in the company of my mate Andy! So yes, if closure does it, then let’s have closure!”

“I miss my friends. I miss Atlanta,” James continued, “That said, I’m really enjoying Austin and what we’re doing over here on Fear.”

But don’t worry, Andrew Lincoln also feels like the pair should reunite too. “There was a sort of sense, certainly, with Lennie, that it’s until we meet again. It’s always been that way with Rick and Morgan,” Lincoln previously told EW. “I don’t know, there’s something in the air, that I feel that it’s not quite the end yet for Rick and Morgan.”

We certainly hope so too, as there really aren’t that many main characters remaining from the very start of The Walking Dead, other than Daryl and Carol.

What do you think about Morgan and Rick potentially reuniting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!