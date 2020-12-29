The Walking Dead: Lynn Collins to Cast to Star Opposite Norman Reedus in Episode, Watch First Look

There’s been a lot of news about The Walking Dead over the past several months with new shows, an extended Season 10, and more content on the way! Fans are excited about what’s to come, as the main Walking Dead show will come to an end with Season 11. And now we know when The Walking Dead will return in 2021! Plus, we’re going to learn more about the six years between Rick’s disappearance and the current state of affairs with a Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) centered episode. Actress Lynn Collins has been cast to star opposite Reedus in the episode.

Collins has made television appearances in True Blood (2008) and Manhunt: Unabomber (2017), and is recognized for her roles in films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and John Carter (2012).

The show is set to return on February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Home Sweet Home

Find Me

One More

Splinter

Diverged

Here’s Negan

The episode, Find Me, according to the synopsis, will be about:

“An adventure for Daryl and Carol turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.”

Daryl was on his own during this six year period. He was away from the group and trying to reconcile the loss of Rick and what the future would bring.

On a previous episode of Talking Dead, Reedus said about Rick’s disappearance, “I think he’s been looking for this body. ‘If he died, where’s his body? … I think he needs closure. There’s a piece of this puzzle missing.” Obviously, Daryl didn’t get that closure and, at this moment, he’s not aware that Michonne located some clues that Rick may still be alive.

Check out a table read of Collins and Reedus for the upcoming episode below. Let us know your thoughts on this new character.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return in February, 2021!