The Walking Dead: Major Confrontation Between Negan & Daryl Ahead in Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale is just slightly over a month away. There’s a lot of anticipation for the episode, as fans are expecting an epic battle between The Whisperers and our Survivors. Yet, there’s another confrontation ahead that fans have anticipated for sometime. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are headed for an exchange.

With the disappearance or death of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the departure of Michonne (Danai Gurira), it certainly puts the responsibility of the Grimes children on the shoulders of Daryl and/or Carol. Daryl certainly has had more of an on-screen relationship with Judith than Carol has. As well, we all know how things go for Carol and kids.

As well, we know that there has been an odd relationship between Negan and Judith, as Judith continued to confide in Negan while he was imprisoned. Yet even more, Negan has also taken the same role of advisor for Lydia, as we’ve seen in the second to last episode of the season.

Daryl, who is protector of both of the girls, isn’t keen on the advisory role that Negan continues to play in both of their lives. Will this be what finally brings the two to a confrontation that we’ve anticipated for sometime?

A recently released teaser image for the Season 10 finale alludes to something coming.

Negan appears to be on the outs for a number of reasons. He served his purpose in killing Alpha. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is on her way back to the Surivors and the show, which she’d be the last person who would trust Negan and want him around. Finally, no one trusts Negan, no matter what he has or hasn’t done.

Things don’t look promising for Negan and we’ve got Daryl’s back on whatever this confrontation may be about.

What do you think is happening between Negan and Daryl in this Season 10 finale image? The Walking Dead Season 10 finale airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 4th. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

