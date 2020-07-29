The Walking Dead: Makes Top 10 ‘Most Pirated’ Shows During Pandemic

Streaming may be dominating the world of television but people are still flocking to the free stuff. And when we mean free, we mean stolen… as in pirated. Audiences are stuck at home, begging for new content. Instead of begging, some have just resorted straight to stealing it. So what are people watching? Sure, Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead make the list, but the others may surprise you!

According to Parrot Analytics, a leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business that sifts through social media, fan ratings, and piracy to figure who’s watching what, here are the 10 most-pirated shows in the United States over the last 60 days.

The CW would has two of the most pirated shows. This is somewhat surprising, given that the show airs on a basic channel. In many cities the CW can be reached over the air. However, as audiences are wanting to binge shows, they are resorting to pirating to get all of the back episodes and seasons of these shows.

Game of Thrones coming in at No. 1 is still a shocker, given its lackluster finale. However, the show continues to have a cult fan base, similar to that of the other big drama on this list, The Walking Dead. Considered the most consumed show in the world, the show still pulls in respectable ratings on cable even thought it’s in its tenth season.

If you’re looking for a list of what content people are still seeking, this continues to be a good judge of what America’s appetite is.

What do you think of this list? Anything surprising to you? Let us know in the comments below!