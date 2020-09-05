The Walking Dead: Michael Rooker Reveals Experience With COVID-19

The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Michael Rooker, went to Facebook to share his experience battling COVID-19.

Rooker wrote to his Facebook page, “If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle.”

Rooker also posted an image of a negative COVID-19 test along with his post.

Rooker explained that he didn’t use any extra medicines, vitamins or supplements while dealing with the virus symptoms. “I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed… ” explained Rooker. “In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day.”

Rooker continued, “I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR!” Toward the end of the post, Rooker wrote that the virus “put up a pretty good fight, but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out!”

View the entire post below. Let us know your thoughts and jump over and send him well wishes and prayers!

Rooker is next set to appear in his buddy, James Gunn‘s, The Suicide Squad.