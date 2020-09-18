The Walking Dead: More New Season 10 Finale Images – One Foreshadows A Comic Book Death

We are weeks away from the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead. We’ve been given a forewarning that certain doom is, well, certain for a main Walking Dead character. If you’re a comic book reader, you know exactly what we’re referring to! However, there are more new images released by the show that seem to foreshadow an inevitable death that we’ve all been dreading!

POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD

It certainly feels like a death is possible, given the episodes title, “A Certain Doom.” We’ve anticipated the death of both Father Gabriel and Beta, which mirrors the comics. Now, new images released from the show seem to confirm that Father Gabriel’s (Seth Gilliam) time on the show seems to be coming to an end.

Check out these new images below.

This last image of Father Gabriel appears to be a spin on The Walking Dead comic death of Gabriel.The death of Father Gabriel has been predicted over and over, given his comic book character’s demise.

In the second to last episode of Season 10, “The Tower,” we last see Father Gabriel with the rest of the Survivors in the hospital. They are being surrounded by Beta and the Whisperers. This aligns with the story from the comics and one of the most gruesome deaths the comic book ever displayed.

Take a look at the stills below. The Season 10 Finale feels like it’s the last opportunity for the Father Gabriel death to happen as close to the same as the comic book.

The one character death that certainly feels likely is Beta’s (Ryan Hurst). If that is so, then this is the last opportunity for Beta to kill Father Gabriel just like the comic book.

We’re getting closer each day and we’re certain that more and more information will be released as we get closer to the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead on October 4 at 8 p.m.

What are your thoughts on who may die in the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!