The Walking Dead: Ricks Return? New Behind-The-Scenes Photo of Michonne & Rick?

The Walking Dead started as a story of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) find his family. Over the seasons, Rick protected Carl (Chandler Riggs) and Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies). That family shifted and changed, adding Judith Grimes, losing Lori, and adding Michonne (Danai Gurira). Although Michonne may have departed Season 10 on screen, we just got a new image that teases Rick Grimes. Are we in for a a treat in the Season Finale of The Walking Dead?

This week, The Walking Dead’s director of photography, Duane Charles Manwiller, shared several images on his Instagram. One image has Walking Dead fans buzzing with excitement!

In the image, Danai Gurira is rehearsing the scene in the clearing, where we previously saw Negan doing the exact same thing. Lucille is in her hand and Rick is on his knees.

The scene is a recreation from the episode, “What We Become” and placed Michonne in Negan’s group, as his right-hand-woman. But did Andrew Lincoln make an appearance in the episode and film with Gurira? Did fans totally miss the return of Andrew Lincoln to The Walking Dead in assuming this was old footage?

Yet the biggest question is, why release this image now? Right now as we head into next week’s San Diego Comic Con where we expect the announcement of the Season 10 finale date and where we last got an update on the Rick Grimes films? Are we about to get some new information on the films and about Michonne and Rick reuniting on screen?

We certainly hope so!

Let us know your thoughts on the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead and what you think about the possible Rick Grimes films in the comments below!