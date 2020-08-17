The Walking Dead: New Daryl Dixon – Norman Reedus – Funko Pop Announced!

The Walking Dead has announced a new Funko Pop! of it’s star, Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus. As the top-selling character from the brand, it’s not surprise that another Daryl Dixon Pop! Vinyl figure has made its way to fans. However, this one will be exclusive to The Walking Dead Supply Drop members.

The quarterly membership box will be delivering a new exclusive to fans for just in time for the holidays. The membership box costs $49.95 a quarter and delivers The Walking Dead fans exclusive merchandise that they can’t purchase anywhere else.

We’re getting closer each day to the Season 10 Finale of The Walking Dead on October 4 at 8 p.m.

