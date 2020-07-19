The Walking Dead: New Update on Rick Grimes Movies from Saturday’s Skybound Panel

This weekend, Skybound is hosting its own virtual expo, Skybound Expo, since San Diego Comic Con is unable to meet. Instead of getting lost in the shuffle of all of the virtual panels next weekend, smartly, Skybound created its own event that was streamed on YouTube. Part of the series of panels included the “Skybound: Past, Present, and Future” panel with The Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman, and producer, David Alpert. The duo updated fans on the status of several items, but most notebly, they updated everyone on the status of the ‘Rick Grimes’ The Walking Dead movie.

The film has been one of the best kept secrets of the past two years but fans are beginning to worry and speculate that the film, which will start Andrew Lincoln, may not happen.

“We’re coming along in a big way. We’re just in this particular space where we have [to be patient],” said David Alpert. “We can’t shoot right now, so that’s just the big thing holding us back.”

“We are desperate to get back into production, and get everything going,” Alpert added, “but we have something really exciting, really unique, really different, and can’t wait to get it going. We just have to wait for it to be safe.”

It’s been a year since the teaser trailer the Rick Grimes movie was shown at San Diego Comic Con. Aside from someone on the production side occasionally saying that “we are working on a script”, there hasn’t been much information revealed on what the film is about and who will be in the film.

Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, believes that the delay, and now the pandemic, will actually help the film be even better. “There’s tons of stuff going on behind the scenes. I don’t want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end,” Kirkman said. “I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better. I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we’re getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it’s perfect. But when things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie.”

You can watch the entire interview, along with several Skybound panels, in the video below.

Later this week, The Walking Dead television series, along with the two other Walking Dead shows, will have their panels at the San Diego Comic Con at Home event.

The official Twitter account for The Walking Dead also tweeted out the date and times for all of the panels! Also, to watch these panels from home, all you need to do is visit SDCC at Home and click on the link to the panel at the appropriate date and time!

We’re set for a lot of new Walking Dead news this week and we’ll be bringing it to you as it breaks! In the meantime, be prepared for an announcement on the airing date of The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale. We expect it to happen sometime in August.

Let us know your thoughts on the Rick Grimes film in the comments below! Do you think it will actually ever happen?