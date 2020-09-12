The Walking Dead: No Negan Spinoff Coming, No Other Characters Either

The end of The Walking Dead has been announced and the 11th season would be its last, AMC also revealed that it had green lit not one but two new spinoffs. There are also discussions of several other Walking Dead concepts in the works, but fans won’t be getting some of the stories they were hoping for.

The first spinoff will focus on Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier and will arrive in 2023. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will return to their starring roles, as the two final remaining characters from the show’s first season. The show is co-created by Dead-verse chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, who’ll fill that same role on the new show.

“It’s bittersweet to bring [the flagship series] to an end,” Kang said in a statement, “but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career, and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

The second new Walking Dead show will be called, Tales of the Walking Dead. The show will be an anthology series that will consist of standalone episodes or arcs, may revolve around previously-introduced characters or new ones, and may or may not shed new light on the backstories of familiar characters.

The other shows, well, they won’t feature some of the characters that you’ve come to love. According to Deadline, there aren’t plans for a Maggie (Lauren Cohan) or Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) spinoff. A Negan-centric show is one that fans have asked for. We suspect that many of the stories fans are hoping for will show up in Tales of the Walking Dead.

Cracked AMC COO Ed Carroll, “There really is so much ‘walking’ ahead, in a number of very exciting directions, for this extraordinary creative universe.”

These shows sound exciting! And, it supports a lot of the rumors of individual characters, such as Abraham and The Governor, getting stand-alone movies or short series runs! This can now happen with Tales of The Walking Dead.

What do you think of the two spinoffs and the end of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below!