The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Discusses Career Change

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus has announced a career change, of sorts, now that the pandemic has temporarily halted filming of the hit zombie-drama. With a lot of time on his hands, Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, is turning his creative talents to writing.

Appearing on co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s web talk show Friday Night in with the Morgans, Norman said: “I’m writing a book with help. It’s a book of fiction. There are four stories that kind of interact, and they learn through each other on a journey from the East Coast to the West Coast, in a nutshell.”

While Norman didn’t reveal who was helping him write the book or when it might be released, he did give some details. Norman said, “I’ve been approached about that for a long time, but I just don’t want to incriminate any of my friends.”

Reedus continued, “If I wrote a book about myself, there would be a lot of people knocking on my door to beat me up.” Norman’s girlfriend, Diane Kruger, who joined him on the show, added, “Including me.”

Reedus continued, “It’s a story of hope and growing up, but it has really nothing to do with my life, although there is a couple of stories that happen to them that are similar to things that happened to me.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on The Walking Dead, asked if any of the characters are based on him, and Norman joked, “There’s a little girl that has a little bit of that, maybe.”

This would be Reedus first book, as Reedus has published two books on his photography. Reedus is known for his creative and artistic side.

The Walking Dead returns on October 4 at 8 pm on AMC. This is the Season 10 finale for the show, although it was announced that there would be six new episodes added to the end of Season 10 that will premiere in the early part of 2021.