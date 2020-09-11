The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride Talk About Daryl & Carol Spinoff

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride have now played Daryl and Carol on The Walking Dead for nearly a decade. AMC announced the end of the show with Season 11 but a spinoff will follow the pair and their adventures. Reedus and McBride may be more excited about the new show than even the fans themselves!

Reedus stated that The Walking Dead “changed my life and career,” and that “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show — sorry, Rick. I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

McBride added, “Of course, I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with ‘Daryl and Carol,’ and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound.”

“Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer – the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal,” she continued, referencing Carol’s pre-outbreak life with abusive husband Ed, and Daryl’s difficult upbringing opposite brother Merle.

“But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits.” McBride continued, Showrunner, Angela Kang, “has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited [to see what she comes up with].”

The duo have long been fan-favorites on the show. Fans have forever shipped the two and coined the term ‘Caryl’, blending the two character’s names together. However, after nearly 10 seasons, the two have never been romantically involved, with Carol having a couple of romances but Daryl, so far, having none.

Fans must be excited about the duo being together on a new show. Maybe they do ride off into the sunset after all!

The Walking Dead returns for the Season 10 Finale on October 4 at 8 p.m. The show will then air six episodes in early 2021, to conclude a bonus to Season 10, with Season 11 airing in late 2021 with 24 episodes. The show will then end in 2022.