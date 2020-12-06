The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Releases New Book Featuring Behind-The-Scenes Images & Portraits of Celebrities

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus has always had a different way of looking at things and now he’s captured that in a new book. Portraits From The Woods captures Reedus’ eye for photography and life, with most of the images coming from the set of The Walking Dead. The book also captures portraits of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hideo Kojima, Lena Dunham, Diane Kruger, Dave Chapelle and many more, who are dear friends and important to his life.

Reedus says, “I always have my eyes open. Portraits From The Woods is like stepping in my own shoes, seen through my own eyes with my sense of humor.”

Reedus has starred on ten seasons of the hit AMC show, The Walking Dead, but he’s become more than just Daryl Dixon. Reedus is a pop-culture phenomenon, expanding into art and photography, while also sharing much of his life and passion for riding motorcycles on AMC’s Ride with Norman Reedus.

The hardcover first edition (144 pages, 9.5″ x 12″) is now available exclusively on Reedus’ website Big Bald Galley for $75.

Additionally, the Special Collector’s Edition: Clothbound Clamshell Box which includes the hardcover book plus a signed archival photograph is also available now. Proceeds from sales are being donated to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Walking Dead returns on February 28 with six new episodes to wrap up Season 10. One episode will feature Reedus and follow his character, Daryl Dixon. The episode will explore where Daryl was during the six year time jump after Rick Grimes disappearance.

What do you think of Reedus’ new book? Check out the trailer below and let us know in the comments.

Portrait From the Woods – Trailer from Clint Weiler on Vimeo.