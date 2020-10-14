The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Shared New Image of Himself with Andrew Lincoln and Melissa McBride

The Walking Dead announced that it will conclude the flagship series at the end of Season 11. There has been a lot of speculation as to whether Andrew Lincoln would return to the show to finish out the role and story of Rick Grimes. Leave it to none other than Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, to continue to fan the flames of speculation that Rick is returning.

Reedus didn’t post any comment to his socials, following the announcement. Instead, Reedus took to Instagram to post an image of himself, along with Melissa McBride, and… yep, you guessed it… Andrew Lincoln! The image is a callback from the famous EW shoot that the trio partook in. However, what is important is that it focuses on Rick and Daryl holding hands. Is this a hint at the pair reuniting?

Take a look and then listen to what else we know!

The clues continue to add up, which we covered in this morning’s article.

Earlier in the week, there was a lot of speculation and rumor that Andrew Lincoln would be returning to the role of Rick Grimes very soon. What we didn’t know, when all of these clues started to fall into place, was that AMC was about to announce the end of The Walking Dead.

When you take all of these small clues into consideration, the circumstantial evidence points to the return of Rick Grimes for Season 11. Obviously, this doesn’t mean that Rick has to partake in all 24 episodes that the mega-season will give viewers. However, bringing Rick back to put a bow on one of the greatest shows ever is only appropriate. Plus, it would launch The Walking Dead films, making them more likely to be successful since the pandemic had slowed production.

The Walking Dead returned last weekend for its Season 10 Finale. The show will then return in early 2021 with six additional episodes for an add-on of Season 10. Then, the show will air in the fall of 2021 for 24 episodes (normally a season is 16) and run into 2022, ending the flagship show of The Walking Dead Universe.

There's still 30 episodes of The Walking Dead for fans! We've got a lot to cover!