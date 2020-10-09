The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Shares Adorable Video of Daughter

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, shared an adorable video of his daughter to Instagram. His little girl, whom he had with girlfriend, Diane Kruger, was celebrated for Daughter Day. Reedus posted, “#daughteralldayevryday” as his little girl is seen at an art easel and singing.

Earlier this week, Norman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the upcoming Season 10 Special Event (Finale) on October 4 and his new Daryl and Carol spinoff with Melissa McBride.

Kimmel asked Reedus about the new spinoff and what viewers can expect. “It’s a different type of show,”Reedus explained, vaguely. “It’ll be completely different.”

Could it be a comedy sitcom, suggested Kimmel. “It would be funny, I think [if it was a sitcom], to have these two characters explain to the world who they are… That could be funny,” Reedus agreed.

Daryl and Carol have been the two longest-tenured characters now on The Walking Dead. The two have long been shipped by viewers to have a romantic relationship but that’s never come to fruition. Instead, the two share the closest friendship on the show and rely on each other heavily now that other leaders on the show like Rick and Michonne have departed.

“I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here,” Reedus said in a previous statement.

Also in the same statement, Melissa McBride added, “There is… a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I’m very curious! Angela [Kang] has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited!”

The Walking Dead heads into a final 30 episodes once this Season 10 Special Event airs on October 4. The show will air six episodes in early 2021 that are expected to focus on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and where she was while she was away from our main group. It is also expected to introduce the community and the characters in the community where Maggie had been living.

