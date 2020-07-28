The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Wants Daryl to ‘Play Daddy’

“With Michonne leaving, he promised her he would take care of those children,” Reedus said. “So he’s trying to play daddy and do everything correctly there and watching his friend have a breakdown and trying to be there to support her and keep this group together while we’re being attacked. Different days were focused on different fights. Mentally, it was pretty exhausting having to go from all the different directions.”

“It was a hard thing for Daryl to do to have to watch his friend [Carol] go through that and have to be there for her but also try to keep up an appearance for Judith to see that he’s there for her as well,” Reedus said. “You have to be in a lot of different places at the same time.”

He had basically said, ‘Hey, leave me alone. I’ve got a nice little house in the woods. Can you guys just leave me alone for a little while? I’ve got this cool dog now.’ I think he’s the kind of character that’s always going to be there, I don’t want to say reluctantly. I remember when Alpha first shows up, he was just kind of visiting Hilltop and she was at the door going, ‘Who’s the leader?’ He’s looking around and no one’s saying anything and he’s like okay, I’ll go talk to her. He’s constantly being put in these situations.”

“I think part of him likes being Uncle Daryl,” Reedus said. “You have those moments with scenes with Judith or like the snowball fight that we had when we came back to Alexandria that one season. I think those moments of kind hearted laughter and togetherness, I think he needs that as well. He’s never the guy who initiates them although I did throw the first snowball, so…”

Well, let’s hope Reedus’ wishes come true! Is it too late for Carol and Daryl to settle down and make little Caryls?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!