The Walking Dead: Odds On Which Major Character Returns in Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale is just two weeks away and there’s a lot of mystery still hanging over the episode. There are just 31 episodes of the greatest cable television show ever and there’s a lot of speculation as to how the show will end. But even greater, who will be on the show when it reaches its series finale? There are rumblings that a major character, other than Maggie (Lauren Cohan), will return for the Season 10 Finale.

Let’s break down the odds on who it may be.

Heath 1:100

Heath (Corey Hawkins) hasn’t been on The Walking Dead since he disappeared during the Oceanside episode in season 7. Tara (Alanna Masterson) never did find out what happened to him and his van was spotted in Jadis’ headquarters. Showrunner Angela Kang confirmed that Heath was taken by the CRM organization (the same group responsible for abducting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in season 9). We expect that we will see Heath again but that it will be in The Walking Dead movies when we get to follow Rick Grimes’ story again!

Morgan 1:25

Morgan (Lennie James) is currently on Fear the Walking Dead, and it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Morgan in a disguise, but it just doesn’t feel like the right timing. We aren’t sure that the two shows are lined up chronologically at the moment. But hey, it’s The Walking Dead and they’ve jumped around plenty!

Connie 1:10

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) was last seen when the cave collapsed in the mid-season return of The Walking Dead. She’s long been considered dead, but is it possible that she somehow survived. This would definitely be an emotional reunion between Connie and Kelly (her sister) and make for a climactic moment for a season finale. Just for that moment we are hoping it happens! We do know that Lauren has since gone on to film a new Marvel film, The Eternals. But, perhaps production has completed, opening the door to her return! There is also this thing that happened, but if you click through, we are warning you, potential spoilers!

Rick Grimes 1:50

There’s been a lot of speculation as to when and if Andrew Lincoln returns to The Walking Dead as Rick Grimes – and we’re talking about the television show, not the confirmed but delayed film. However, it only seems appropriate for The Walking Dead‘s story to end with Rick, just as it began with Rick. Check out all of the rumors surround Rick’s return.

While we don’t know for sure if any of these characters will return on screen, we do know that there is a new Masked Character that is creating a lot of buzz. There is speculation that someone significant under that mask and we explored those possibilities here.

The Walking Dead returns on October 4 for the Season 10 Finale. You can watch the trailer below again as we all wait in anticipation!

