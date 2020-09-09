The Walking Dead: Past & Present Cast, Crew, and Fans React to News of The End of the Show

As fans are well aware, The Walking Dead announced today that its eleventh season will be it’s last. For full coverage on that story, click here.

We wanted to share with you all what cast and crew, both past and present, have to say about the end. We’ve even included some fans in this mix.

We’ll be updating this throughout the day as more posts come along!

LAST UPDATE: 4:54 p.m. Eastern

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th and final season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Details: https://t.co/256kz1pAzn pic.twitter.com/GLbd3zG6UF — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 9, 2020

Im sad to hear about the walking dead ending but im honored to have been been part of such an iconic series and I’m looking forward to the spin offs! #thewalkingdeadamc #michonnespets #michonne #mosesmoseley #theshaywest pic.twitter.com/wYEhka7rIk — Moses Moseley (@MosesMoseley) September 9, 2020

WOW! I’m speechless. Say it isn’t so. Congratulations to anyone that ever had the chance to get on the #twd train and become apart of the #twdfamily. Thank you for the memories. What a ride. What a mothaFREAKIN’ RIDE!! #twdfans #thewalkingdead #farewellhttps://t.co/BlwNMlZB8F — IronE Singleton (@ironesingleton) September 9, 2020

i’m not crying, u are https://t.co/XqRS4rDSuE — addy miller (@TheAddyMiller) September 9, 2020

Loved S1, got lucky enough to become a part of it. Best group of collaborators, best fans, best experiences making tv. More 2 come. Thinking of my comrades today, of the support along the way, I couldn’t be prouder to say, “this is not real blood, I work for the Walking Dead.” pic.twitter.com/3SNAttaG8g — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) September 9, 2020

The news today is a little bitter sweet because I’m always going to be so grateful that I fell in love with #TheWalkingDead, it brought me so much joy, and gave me so many amazing experiences and characters that I fell in love with and will always love. I will always cherish- pic.twitter.com/q5KzueVcNK — (@writtenbysara) September 9, 2020

I gotta say, I’m not sad. #TWD has given me so many opportunities & the chance to meet so many friends, I’ll always be thankful. It’s been a huge part of my life & still will be. What a long, strange, EPIC trip It’s been. #TheWalkingDead #TWD #TWDFamilyhttps://t.co/u6jOGWljtf pic.twitter.com/uCdqi3EpEb — Stephen Sweet (@sweetstephen55) September 9, 2020