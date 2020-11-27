The Walking Dead: Posts Thanksgiving Image of Characters with Tons of Easter Eggs. Teasing a Crossover Too?

The Walking Dead Universe released a big tease on Thanksgiving. It’s filled with tons of your favorite characters from all three shows and easter eggs galore. @TheWalkingDead‘s shared a massive, Thanksgiving painting that included a silhouette of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

And there’s more! A lot more! Does this tease the crossover that the man in charge of The Walking Dead Universe for AMC, Scott Gimple, previously teased this summer?

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone 🙃 pic.twitter.com/tTw1OdMpUT — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) November 26, 2020

Gimple revealed the plans while speaking at The Walking Dead Showrunner’s Summit at New York’s virtual Comic-Con this past weekend. “There’s absolutely a chance,” he said of plans for a new crossover show. He continued: “There’s something we’re working on that’s [kind of] far afield that has some crossover-y elements to it. That’s about as hedge-y as I can get, but there really is a chance.”

“There’s a far-flung story that I won’t even say too much about who’s working on it because it would reveal some stuff. But, there’s plans. How about that? There’s plans,” said Gimple.

In the distance, we see a silhouette of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) beneath the CRM helicopters, similar to the one that took him away in Season 9. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) sits next to Virginia (Colby Minifie) from Fear the Walking Dead. The painting, includes Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), which is interesting, as we haven’t seen her character in some time; Kelly (Angel Theory) and Daryl (Norman Reedus); Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews).

Aaron (Ross Marquand), Judith (Cailey Fleming) and her little brother RJ (Antony Azor). Then there is Magna (Nadia Hilker) and The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘s Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Fear’s Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Seated at the end is Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her son Hershel Rhee, along with Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), who is the Masked Stranger behind them .

Carol (Melissa McBride) reads a newspaper that shows the announcement of the Daryl & Carol spinoff and behind her is the previously missing Connie (Lauren Ridloff).

The Walking Dead returns February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. You can read more about those episodes here, which will include Negan’s backstory and Daryl’s adventures in the six year period from when Rick disappeared until The Whisperers arrived.

What do you think of the painting? Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments below!