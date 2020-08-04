The Walking Dead: Production & Filming for Season 10 Headed Back!

According to AJC, The Walking Dead is among many shows headed back to production in Georgia. Typically, The Walking Dead starts production in May but it has been delayed by the global pandemic. However, unions affiliated with the show have been notified that production is soon to ramp up.

By now, The Walking Dead would have had more than half of a season’s filming under its belt and would have been coming of it’s mid-season hiatus which usually lands around San Diego Comic-Con each year. Right now, writing and planning is underway for the new episodes, which will adjust the stories to accommodate new production requirements that allow for social distancing. These new episodes will essentially be a part b to the first sixteen episodes of Season 10.

During the San Diego Comic-Con at home panel, Showrunner, Angela Kang, announced that the Season 10 Finale would finally air on October 4 at 8 p.m. It is expected to be a massive, Game of Thrones style, battle between our Survivors and the now-led Beta’s Whisperers. Instead of jumping into a Season 11, the new filming will focus on six new episodes as a continuation of Season 10. Season 11 filming will pick up sometime in 2021.

Also headed towards production are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s movie Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. As well, the final season of Jason Bateman‘s Netflix series Ozark will head into production. Georgia has become a major hub for film and television production, as it provides great tax incentives to bring production to the state, creating thousands of jobs each year.

The State of Georgia maintains an online list of what is currently in production in the state and that list is available here. At the moment, it mostly appears that reality television makes up most of the current productions and that Tyler Perry Studio’s also makes up part of this list too.

The Walking Dead broke a lot of other news last week during it’s San Diego Comic-Con at Home panel, which was moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead).

Fans were treated to an at-home panel with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro.

Check out the panel below, now! Get up to speed with what’s happening with The Walking Dead Season 10! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!