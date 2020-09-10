The Walking Dead: Read Letter Sent to Cast & Crew Informing Them of Show’s End

Yesterday, AMC announced that The Walking Dead would end after eleven seasons. There will be two spinoff shows, one that will feature Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) and an anthology series that will follow various series. As news broke, Scott Gimple and Angela Kang penned a letter to cast and crew to let the know that The Walking Dead was coming to an end.

TWD Family, As you may have seen in the press, we’ve come to a very big moment. After our next, supersized season that will span a couple years, The Walking Dead will be coming to an end. For all of us — especially those who have been a part of this show for the better part of a decade — this is a seismic announcement. Just to break it down: Season 11 will be the final, extended season of The Walking Dead, running 24 episodes, probably shooting until early 2022. (We say “probably,” being optimistic but recognizing current production-pandemic uncertainties that affect the schedule.)

A Carol & Daryl spinoff has been greenlit by AMC for 2023.

Tales of The Walking Dead, an anthology series, is in development, as well as other possible TWD series/expressions. We can’t believe the end is upon us, however far away it is. This crew, this cast, these writer/producers and producers are the show. You are this show’s immediate future of 30 astounding episodes to fulfill our epic story and you will be among those who seal its legacy in entertainment history. We have reached millions around the world, and we will continue to reach millions more. There’s a lot of work ahead of us, a lot of opportunities to be there for each other, to bring out each other’s best, to bring our show to new heights of excellence. We’re lucky to have an audience that has stuck by us over ten years of massive change in the world. We hope to have been a point of stability in people’s lives — something they could count on every week (or as part of a late summer binge) to make them feel — happy, heartbroken, intrigued, scared, excited, inspired. Maybe a little grossed out. Maybe considering things about their own life. Maybe considering who they are. People will need those feelings again. And that stability again. And we can give that to them with this epic final season, the last chapter of a multi-year saga of people figuring out how to live in a broken world. There is hard work, good times, and amazing moments ahead. The only way we can climb this mountain of episodes is how we’ve always done it: together. Let’s begin the long road to the end, standing side by side, in solidarity to do some awesome stuff with all the people who got us here, for all the people who got us here. As ever, we are The Walking Dead. – Scott M. Gimple & Angela Kang

Yesterday, in a statement fro AMC, Gimple and Kang had additional comments.

“It’s been 10 years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” said franchise overlord Scott Gimple in a statement. “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world. We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives”

Added showrunner Angela Kang, “I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years. The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

