The Walking Dead: Real Locations in Atlanta where the Show was Filmed & How You Can Visit

Atlanta Movie Tours

Atlanta Movie Tours take Walking Dead fans to the Jackson Street Bridge for iconic photos of the Atlanta skyline. The original Atlanta film tour company, Atlanta Movie Tours makes it easy for visitors to geek out at their favorite filming locations. They operate a number of themed tours from their Castleberry Hill office, including “The Hunger Games,” “Gone With the Wind” and “Captain America” tours.

“The Walking Dead” tours set them apart, as they have three different experiences that take fans to filming locations from the series’ history. The company takes fans to the Jackson Street bridge for iconic photos of the Atlanta skyline, and it has access into locations like the Caldwell Tanks in Newnan and the shed where Rick and the Governor met in Haralson.