The Walking Dead: Releases Schedule for Final Season 11, Fear Season 7, & More Dates in 2021

2021 promises to be a huge year for The Walking Dead franchise. All three shows, The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead World Beyond will air this year. Let’s not forget that The Walking Dead will air 6 episodes as a bonus for Season 10 starting on February 28th and then air its final season, Season 11, later in 2021. That’s a ton of content. To keep fans informed, AMC released a trailer to let fans know when they can expect each of the shows to air this year. Check it out.

New Year, new you, new #TWDU. Here’s everything coming up in 2021. pic.twitter.com/0n48cUWpK1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 14, 2021



Woah! That’s a lot of Walking Dead! Did you miss anything? Let’s break it down for you:

The Waking Dead Season 10 bonus episodes begin on February 28

Talking Dead returns after The Walking Dead on February 28

Fear the Waking Dead Season 6 returns in Spring of 2021

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 begins later in 2021

The Walking Dead Season 11 begins in the Fall of 2021

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 begins in late 2021

If you calculate the episodes, it’s likely that we will get 18 episodes of The Walking Dead, 8 episodes of Fear The Walking Dead, and 8-10 episodes of The Walking Dead World Beyond. That’s up to 36 episodes from The Walking Dead franchise out of the remaining 49 weeks or so this year! Unbelievable!

One thing is for certain, we know The Walking Dead will return on February 28th! We’ve finally got a real trailer for the new 6 episodes!

The show is set to return on February 28, 2021 with six new episodes. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Home Sweet Home

Find Me

One More

Splinter

Diverged

Here’s Negan

Check out the trailer below and then read about some of the amazing episodes that are coming!

The episode, Find Me, according to the synopsis, will be about:

“An adventure for Daryl and Carol turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.”

Daryl was on his own during this six year period. He was away from the group and trying to reconcile the loss of Rick and what the future would bring.

On a previous episode of Talking Dead, Reedus said about Rick’s disappearance, “I think he’s been looking for this body. ‘If he died, where’s his body? … I think he needs closure. There’s a piece of this puzzle missing.” Obviously, Daryl didn’t get that closure and, at this moment, he’s not aware that Michonne located some clues that Rick may still be alive.

What’s also amazing is the title of the last episode, Here’s Negan. This is the exact title used for the stand alone comic book that featured Negan’s backstory. If you’ve been paying attention, then you already know that this episode has been filming with Jeffrey Dean Morgan portraying Negan with his real-life wife, Hilarie Burton, portraying Negan’s wife, Lucille. The episode will be completely focused on Negan’s back story.

This all sounds like one amazing of The Walking Dead that we have to look forward to! What are you most excited about in these upcoming six episodes of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below! Check out our Walking Dead Christmas guide too!

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28, 2021!