The Walking Dead: Revealed! Why Rick Hasn’t Returned Home!

In the middle of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, viewers saw Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) depart the show and fans said goodbye. Rick flew away in a helicopter after he was found by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and taken by the CRM (Civic Republic Military). After a serious time jump, fans have questioned why Rick wouldn’t return home to find his family. It doesn’t seem like Rick to just leave his family. The newest Walking Dead show, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, just gave us the answer. Did you catch it?

The pilot episode of the show aired on AMC this past Sunday, along with the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. We learned a lot, very quickly, about the CRM.

Viewers were introduced to Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) of the CRM. The CRM is a Three Ring Network, an alliance of three major settlements including the Omaha Campus Colony. This is the campus that we see at the start of the episode. If you watch Fear the Walking Dead, you would have learned that the CRM is said to be working on a cure for the walker virus and the work of Dr. Leo Bennett, father to Iris and Hope from World Beyond, is key to their mission in discovering the cure.

Iris and Hope receive troubling messages from their father. Dr. Bennett reveals he’s not safe and is being kept against his will. Iris then confronts Kublek and said, “You don’t let anyone in or out. You won’t let people communicate with your people or vice versa. You don’t tell anyone where you are, and you have our dad.”

As we see in World Beyond, the CFM uses force, deadly force. This same level of force and ability to could easily keep any individual prisoner, including Rick Grimes.

If we learn what has happened to Dr. Bennett, this is most likely what happened to Rick, too. Rick grimes has been forced into service for the CRM and is not allowed to contact his loved ones. Rick is also not allowed to leave.

Fans have had theories that are all over the board. Some have argued that Rick is sick, others have argued that Rick may have lost his memory. But it could be just as simple as Rick just can’t escape and he’s hoping that Michonne (Danai Gurira) or someone will have discovered that he is alive and come to find him.

What do you think about how World Beyond sets up the current story line of Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.