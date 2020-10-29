The Walking Dead: Robert Kirkman Confirms Two Characters Live to the End of Series

The Walking Dead has been one of the biggest sensations television has ever seen. With its skyrocketing viewership numbers and rabid fan base, The Walking Dead has developed a relationship with its fans that continued to kill off its favorite characters, over and over again. Now that the show has announced that it will be ending with Season 11 and that there are several spinoffs in the works, the future of your favorite major characters hang in the balance.

The show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, recently sat down with Hey Fandom! for an “ask me anything” (AMA) and answered fans’ questions about a number of topics. However, he was very clear on the fate of two of the show’s beloved characters.

Kirkman discussed the fates of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

(Comics Spoiler) In the Walking Dead comics, both Michonne and Eugene live to an old age, with Michonne becoming a judge for The Commonwealth and Eugene leading up the creation of a railroad.

During the AMA with Hey Fandom!, Kirkman explained, “I will say that there’s a lot of implied story in the final issue, with the railroad meeting, and the colony to the West uniting with the colony to the East.”

Kirkman continued, “There’s some general thoughts and notions that I have for that.” He continued, “If the television show ever gets to that point in the comic book series, and we decide to continue past that point I’m kind of excited about the idea of telling a little bit more with older Eugene and Judge Michonne and the different things that were in the comic series that could have gone on, and we could have done more with.”

Fans learned more about Season 11 of The Walking Dead in the season finale episode. There was a brief introduction to The Commonwealth with Eugene and company being surrounded by soldiers. But first up, we are getting six more bonus episodes for Season 10 that will explore where Maggie has been and take a deep dive into individual characters. The style of these episodes are going to be unique due to filming during the pandemic. Expect to see episodes that follow one to two characters at a time.

NEXT ARTICLE: The 6 Episodes at the start of 2021 will be missing some major The Walking Dead stars!

What do you think about Eugene and Michonne surviving into old age? Let us know in the comments below!